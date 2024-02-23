Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

