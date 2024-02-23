Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $627.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $598.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.01. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $628.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

