Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.