Citigroup Increases Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $12.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Root alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROOT

Root Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Root

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $16.95. 2,116,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,517. Root has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Root by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 960,580 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.