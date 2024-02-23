Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

