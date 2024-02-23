Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $87.79 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

