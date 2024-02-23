Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 7,587 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.