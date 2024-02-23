Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.