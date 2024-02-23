Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $290,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Blackstone by 145.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,853,000 after acquiring an additional 57,076 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 18.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 111.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

