Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Up 4.9 %

KLAC stock opened at $683.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $687.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

