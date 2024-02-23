Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 23,505 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $65,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $86.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

