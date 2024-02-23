Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 6,520 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.68% of Bio-Techne worth $73,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

