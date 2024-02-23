Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $53,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $268.81 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.54. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,053 shares of company stock worth $44,629,254 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

