Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,367 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $79,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $87,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,291,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTO opened at $27.71 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

