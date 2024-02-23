Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Sensata Technologies worth $46,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.
Sensata Technologies Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
