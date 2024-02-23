Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Sensata Technologies worth $46,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.