Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $68,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Prologis by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Prologis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,732,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266,420 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 269,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

