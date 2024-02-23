Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $46.23 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,153,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $46,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,022,000 after acquiring an additional 123,513 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after acquiring an additional 236,724 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

