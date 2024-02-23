Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $48.14 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.86% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $48,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $2,409,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 128.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 74,440 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,817. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

