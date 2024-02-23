Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $52.10 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.43% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $52,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

