Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $59.34 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $59,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

