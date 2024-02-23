Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $69.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $69,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $230.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

