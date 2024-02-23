Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 743,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.98% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $63,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,494,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 583,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.