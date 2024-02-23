Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 570,736 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,736 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Equitable worth $82,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 42.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 487,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 114,865 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Equitable by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 622,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 272,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable Announces Dividend

Shares of EQH opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.