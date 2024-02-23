Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.97% of Qualys worth $54,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Qualys by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.71. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

