Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

