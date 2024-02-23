Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE CWEN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,485,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

