Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Codan’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Codan Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Codan Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Codan
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to invest in airline stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.