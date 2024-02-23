Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

CGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

