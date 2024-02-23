Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Jennifer Daniels Sells 5,790 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69.

On Thursday, November 30th, Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

CL opened at $86.00 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

