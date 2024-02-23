Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Gap Down to $126.93

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.93, but opened at $119.00. Colliers International Group shares last traded at $118.68, with a volume of 135,504 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,480,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after buying an additional 393,686 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

