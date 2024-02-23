Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.86. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

