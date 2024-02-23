Concordium Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.56 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Concordium has a market capitalization of $62.56 million and approximately $840,428.03 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,896,904,965 coins and its circulating supply is 9,178,877,728 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

