Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00.
Confluent Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
