Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

