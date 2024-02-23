Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,957 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Super Micro Computer worth $37,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.20.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $128.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $847.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,679,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $1,077.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

