Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 15,688 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 33.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $247.76. The stock had a trading volume of 216,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

