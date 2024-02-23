Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,103 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $39,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HSY traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $194.63. The stock had a trading volume of 459,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,670. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.05. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.