Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $43,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
CCL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.32. 14,128,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,842,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
