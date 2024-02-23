Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 235,537 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,537 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.78% of Pan American Silver worth $41,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

