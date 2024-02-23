Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,961 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $185.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.