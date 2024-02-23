Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.84 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,477 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.12. 126,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,891. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.58.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

