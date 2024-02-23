Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.04 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.91.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.55. 557,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,015. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

