Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $27.16 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.06 on Friday, reaching $515.36. 336,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,562. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $519.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.15.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

