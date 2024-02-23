Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $34,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.23. 590,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,658. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $223.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

