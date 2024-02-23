Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 532,320 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,320 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of NRG Energy worth $35,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 689,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $55.36.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -21.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.