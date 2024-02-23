Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 507.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Newmont worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,099,000 after buying an additional 1,943,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Newmont by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after buying an additional 1,919,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.2 %

NEM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 9,736,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.