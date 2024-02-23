Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,727 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Zillow Group worth $41,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $53.19. 816,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

