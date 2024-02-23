Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 167,264 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 602,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,800. The stock has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

