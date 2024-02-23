Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 99,462 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,462 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $28,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,890,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 224,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after buying an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 4,534,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 22.43%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

