Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 234,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,258. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

