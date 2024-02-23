Cool (CLCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Cool to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.
CLCO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cool has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
