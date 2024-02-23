Cool (CLCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Cool to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Cool Stock Down 1.7 %

CLCO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cool has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.

Cool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

Cool Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cool by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 143,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,169 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Cool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cool in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cool by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cool by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

